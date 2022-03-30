MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador is celebrating her 24th birthday on Wednesday, March 30.

To mark her special day, Salvador treated her fans with new captivating photos she uploaded on Instagram.

In the post, the actress can be seen wearing white dress with wings.

"Feelin’ euphoric on my 24th," Salvador simply captioned her post.

Salvador will be playing Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon, in the upcoming series by ABS-CBN.

It signals her biggest comeback on television after a year-long hiatus.

She took a break from showbiz to give birth to her firstborn Jude, her son with boyfriend Markus Paterson, on October 2020 in the United Kingdom. The couple returned to the Philippines with their son February last year.

Salvador was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.



