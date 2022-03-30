Harry Styles teases lead single for new album

English singer-songwriter on Tuesday teased some details about the lead single for his upcoming album.

In an Instagram post, Styles revealed that his lead single will be entitled “As It Was” and will be released on April 1.

“As It Was” will serve as the first track for his new 13-track album, "Harry’s House," to be released on May 20.

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Styles has released a self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019 which gave him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance

for "Watermelon Sugar."

