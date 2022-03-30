Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs in Calfornia in this file photo taken on February 16, 2022. Rich Fury via Getty Images North America/Agence France-Presse

The Foo Fighters have canceled all their upcoming tour dates following the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother, Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and we share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing each other as planned," the rock band said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday (Philippine time).

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia ahead of the Foo Fighters' appearance at the Estereo Picnic Festival. He was 50.

The circumstances of his death remain largely unclear as of writing.