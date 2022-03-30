

Canadian actor Elliot Page on Wednesday reintroduced himself for the third season of the Netflix series "Umbrella Academy."

In an Instagram post, Page revealed that his new name for the series is Viktor Hagreeves.

Page's character was originally named Vanya, the seventh child adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

The third season of "Umbrella Academy" is set to be released on June 22 with 10 episodes.

The Hagreeves will face the "The Sparrow Academy" a new set of adopted children with their departed sibling Ben (Justin Min) still alive.

In December 2020, Page came out as a transgender man and changed his first name to Elliot. He became the first transgender man on the cover of Time in March 2021.

Page is known for his roles in "Juno" and "Inception."

