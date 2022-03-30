AKTOR PH head Dingdong Dantes (center) signs health care coverage deal with Mowelfund



MANILA -- Two years after the founding of AKTOR PH League of Filipino Actors, its president Dingdong Dantes has finally fulfilled his dream of providing a health care program for their members.

Highlighting the recent celebration of the 48th anniversary of the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation ( Mowelfund), Dantes signed an agreement with the Mowelfund officers led by Boots Anson-Rodrigo and the incumbent president Rez Cortez for a more comprehensive health protection under its Platinum Membership Plan.

“Healthcare ang pinakamahalang isinusulong ng aming organisasyon after all that has happened and still happening sa COVID-19 pandemic," Dantes said in his speech at the new offices of Mowelfund in Quezon City.

The plan guarantees increased benefits and insurance for film workers.

“Importante ang kalusugan dahil na rin sa nature ng ating trabaho," he stressed. “Dahil sa partnership nito, mabibigyan na natin ng magandang package ang hanay natin.”

Dantes also cited the case of his 103-year old grandmother who is still covered by hospitalization benefits as a widow of a World War II veteran.

“Lahat ng care nabigay sa kanya," he related, pointing the recent treatment of her lola resulting from a fall. “Nagawa ito because she’s entitled to it, pati sa mga anak niya! So sana all para sa ating lahat! “

Through the years, Mowelfund has continuously expanded its benefits and programs for its estimated 4,000 members, many of them marginalized. Each member can claim standard medical aid in the amount of P8,000 for a maximum of three hospital confinements per year and surgical aid in the amount of P13,000 per year for a major surgical procedure, either invasive or non-invasive.

Reimbursements are also given for purchase of medicine with doctor’s prescription up to P5,000 maximum once a year.

Meanwhile, film post-production pillar Jim Baltazar of CMB Film Services, who is also a member of Mowefund’s Board of Trustees also showcased the agency’s new 54-seater theater with the latest in screen, light and sound technology. The theater is named Dengcar Theater, in honor of Baltazar’s late multi-awarded cinematographer-father Conrado “Dengcar” Baltazar.

Also a significant part of the celebration is the Mowelfund’s commitment to help in other endeavors. With the help of the National Housing Authority (NHA) and the San Jose Del Monte City Local Government in Bulacan, 16 members of Mowelfund have qualified for a housing project grant in Barangay Gaya-Gaya, San Jose Del Monte.

Rodrigo, Gina Alajar and other Mowelfund trustees thanked donors- partners Potato Corner and Marispure Corp., owners of Healthy and Pure Water, for offering a no-franchising fee for members interested to put up their own businesses as source of additional income.