For the first time, award-winning actress Charlie Dizon will get to work with actor Kiko Estrada for an episode of the drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya” in April.

During a virtual media conference, Dizon admitted she initially felt shy when told about working with Estrada, who plays her boyfriend in the show.

“Nung nalaman ko na makaka-partner ko si Kiko, hindi kasi kami magkakilala in person talaga. Medyo nahiya rin po ako talaga. Siyempre bagong partner ulit, tapos totoong tao 'yung gagampanan namin na mag-jowa,” the actress said.

According to Dizon, there was a slight awkwardness in the beginning but they eventually shrugged it off after their photo shoot.

“Medyo nakaka-awkward po sa umpisa pero bago po kasi kami mag-shoot, nag-pictorial muna kami for picture props tapos nag-jibe naman po kaagad. Nagkabiruan kami kaagad so na-feel ko kaagad na madali siya katrabaho,” she shared.

Dizon also revealed that Estrada is passionate about his craft, coming to the set prepared and was open to discuss their roles to create good dynamics as on-screen partners.

The actress went on to say that during the course of filming the episode, Estrada told her some of the advice he got from his parents.

“Si Kiko galing din po siya sa family ng mga artista and nai-share nga po niya 'yung passion nila, kung paano siya pinagsasabihan ng parents niya pagdating sa show business,” Dizon said.

“And malaking tulong din po 'yun sa 'kin na naiintindihan ko 'yung pinanggalingan nila. 'Yung mga advice ng parents niya naintindihan ko rin po,” she added.

Meanwhile, "Viral Scandal" director Froy Allan Leonardo was glad to work with Dizon for his first "MMK" episode.

"I’m very fortunate to direct Charlie kasi sobrang napakasipag niya. We just finished 'Viral Scandal' so ito, panibagong hamon sa aming dalawa na nagkatrabaho ulit. Kasi ang hirap na parang kalasin si Rica Sicat ta's gaganap siya sa totoong tao. ‘Yun ‘yung naging challenge sa ’kin lalo na’t it’s my first 'MMK,'" he said.

Dizon's "MMK" episode with Estrada will air on April 23.

