BTS' J-Hope has recovered from COVID-19 and will join his bandmates in the United States, where they are scheduled to attend the Grammys and hold a series of concerts. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page



J-Hope, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has recovered from COVID-19 and is set to join his bandmates in the United States for the Grammy Awards, his management company said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old idol, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, has made a "full recovery" from the respiratory disease and will be released from quarantine within the day, BigHit Music said in a statement on the WeVerse app.

"J-hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday, the 23rd and as his quarantine has concluded, J-hope can resume his activities starting from today," BigHit said.

"He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast," it added.

The agency said J-Hope is scheduled to depart for the US to join his bandmates for the Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place on April 4.

"It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines," BigHit said.

The other BTS members left South Korea for the US earlier this week, broadcaster Arirang News reported.

Following the Grammy Awards, the septet will hold a series of concerts in Las Vegas in the same month.

The news on J-Hope's recovery comes a day after BigHit announced that his bandmate, Jungkook, had tested positive for COVID-19 while in the US.

The company has said it was in discussions with Grammy organizers regarding Jungkook's participation in the show.