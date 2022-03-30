Baguio rockers Divina unveil debut single ‘Freedom’

Divina, who recently recently debut single “Freedom,” hopes to spark the awakening band scene in Baguio that has been dormant and quiet even before the pandemic hit. Handout

In the song, “Freedom,” the first single from Baguio-based hard rock band, Divina, vocalist Dyanne Licudine-Montenegro sings, “never lose sight who you truly are.”

In the case of Divina, life imitates art.

After having been away from bands and music for more than seven years, Montenegro, the first vocalist for rock band Even, felt it was time to scratch the proverbial itch.

“It had been years since I was with a band having left Even in 2014,” related Dyanne. “I switched to another career (she continues to teach to this day) and thought I had left my old life completely.

“But during the global lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, I told myself that one way to fight being stuck in life was to go back to a first love – music. So in mid-2022, I told myself that maybe it is time to put up another band. I opened up a messenger chat among other Baguio-based musicians and everyone said, ‘Game! Let’s do this.’”

Drummer Jerich Mojica added: “You could say, it was a form of release for us after this long period of lockdown.”

Out of the ashes of old bands Even (Montenegro and Mojica) and 2nd Squad (bassist Paul Guieb and guitarist Neil Ian Briones) rose Divina.

“We all came from different bands that played different styles of music. With Divina, we wanted to sound different from what we used to play,” added Briones.

The band squashes any talk of Divina being a supergroup.

“We have no illusions,” parried Briones. “We are not Even or 2nd Squad. We are just friends who got together who want to make the music we like.”

Divina initially sounded like a 90s grunge band but all their collective influences, they began to sound like an early new millennium hard rock band in the vein of A Perfect Circle or Evanescence.

“Freedom” packs a punch of a tight groove with crunching riffs and twanging bass guitars. It’s a clarion call for the Summer Capital of the Philippines that in the last decade or so has become increasingly known as a haven for creative people. And Divina hopes to spark the awakening band scene that has been dormant and quiet even before the pandemic hit.

“The song has many meanings as well,” added Montenegro. “It’s the yearning for freedom from the isolation and quarantine. It’s is the freedom to express one’s self through music. It’s also freedom to break through life’s routines and do something you love.”

The band also hopes that signing with new indie label Deadstring Records will help push the band for further recognition.

“Freedom” and their other songs, such as “Exist”, are the precursor to what will be their full-length debut album that Divina hopes to unveil this 2022.

In the meantime, music fans can listen to Divina’s music on all streaming platforms as well as on YouTube.