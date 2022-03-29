MANILA — As Kris Aquino continues to undergo treatments for her autoimmune conditions, she has found a consistent companion in Angel Locsin, whom she has referred to as a “friend for life.”

On Tuesday, the actress and philanthropist shared a photo of her on Aquino’s bedside, with the latter’s team of nurses posing with them.

“Checking up on this one,” Locsin wrote in the caption.

Locsin’s photo came nearly a week after she joined Aquino on stage during the campaign rally of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in Tarlac.

Aquino’s participation in the rally marked a rare public appearance for the multimedia star, who has been undergoing a series of tests and treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

Aquino had said her presence at the campaign stop would be the lone instance of her stepping out in public — mainly due to the risks of being exposed — before flying out again to resume medical procedures overseas.

Locsin and Aquino’s friendship spans 15 years, dating back to the “Darna” star’s transfer to ABS-CBN.

“Never did I expect na magiging friends for life na kami… Name it, napagdaanan na namin together pero ang maganda, hindi for public consumption,” Aquino wrote in February.