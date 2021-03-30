‘We feel grief and anger’: BTS condemns anti-Asian racism

BTS arrives at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in this January 26, 2020. Mike Blake, Reuters/File

International pop sensation BTS condemned Thursday discrimination and violence committed against Asians and people of Asian descent following a rise in hate crimes in the United States.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger,” the 7-member boy group said in a statement posted on Twitter in support of the #StopAsianHate movement.

The group even recounted its own experience with racism, which made the members feel “powerless.”

“We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English,” BTS said.

“We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks,” it said.

BTS added that “what is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians.”

“You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together,” the group said.

The first-ever Grammy-nominated K-pop group is the latest South Korean act to condemn anti-Asian racism. Earlier this month, soloist Eric Nam, former 2NE1 leader CL, and rapper Tablo of Epik High also took to social media to voice support for the Asian community.

Earlier this month, 8 people, majority of whom were of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia.

In February, a 61-year-old Filipino was slashed on his face with a box cutter and was left bleeding inside a subway train in New York.