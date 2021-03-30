‘Unkabogable’ on social media: Vice Ganda marks back-to-back milestones

Vice Ganda poses for a photo at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda considers as an advanced birthday gift his back-to-back milestones on social media on Tuesday.

The “It’s Showtime” mainstay on his online pages has crossed 14 million followers on Twitter, and 5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Vice Ganda is only the second Filipino to reach that number on Twitter, after his “The Mall, The Merrier” co-star Anne Curtis achieved the feat the week prior.

Vice Ganda is also seen as an emerging YouTube superstar, with his rapid increase in subscribers and vlogs drawing a minimum of a million views each.

“Grabe ‘yung birthday gift niyo sa akin!” he tweeted, as he thanked his fans.

Vice Ganda earlier wrote that he hopes his humorous vlogs would be a respite or a source of entertainment for his followers, amid the latest lockdown measures imposed due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Alam kong ‘di OK ang lagay nating lahat dahil sa panganib ng COVID 19 at sa impact ng muling ECQ. Hopefully tong mga youtube contents ko makapang-libang man lng sa inyo kahit kaunti. Ingat tayong lahat. God bless!” he said.

In December 2020, Vice Ganda was named among the Top 100 Digital Stars in Asia by Forbes magazine. The list was determined by the celebrities’ social media reach and engagement, as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

Other Filipinos who made that list were Curtis, Angel Locsin, Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, and Sarah Geronimo.

