TIMELINE: From Ellen and Derek’s blind date to engagement

It took only a month since announcing their relationship before Derek Ramsay knelt on one knee and asked now fiancé Ellen Adarna to tie the knot with him.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship since it was speculated in January and eventually led to a proposal in March.

January 11 - Netizens first noticed photos of Adarna and Ramsay together.

Photos and videos of the two together were shared on Instagram by actress Ruffa Gutierrez. The three were part of a big group, which also included Adarna’s current sitcom co-star John Estrada, who attended a dinner party.

January 12 - Ramsay seemed exasperated by endless rumors linking him to other people. The actor then told an entertainment site that he hosted a dinner after he crossed paths with Estrada.

According to him, he never thought people would think there’s a brewing romance between him and Adarna simply because of the photos and videos that made the rounds online.

February 19 - Despite downplaying the dinner party in January, the two were once again spotted together the following month as they went on a road trip with Adarna’s son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

Prior, Ramsay and Adarna similarly shared snaps of their vacation at a Batangas resort in January.

February 24 - The eventual couple appeared to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them, as they both shared sweet photos together.

The pair’s sweet snaps come only days after Ramsay’s friend, in Instagram updates that circulated online, claimed that the actor is “in love” with Adarna.

February 26 - The actor finally admitted that he has a crush on Adarna. The actress posted a photo of her with Ramsay at the poolside, which she simply captioned with dragon and fire emojis.

In the comment section of Adarna's post Ramsay, left the word: "Crush."

On the same day, the two revealed they are in a relationship in an interview with Pep.ph. The two acknowledged they have dated for a month.

March 1 - Mega Magazine released its interview with Ramsay, who spoke in detail for the first time about his new relationship with Adarna.

The actor revealed that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

Their common friend, Gutierrez, happened to be at the same restaurant at the time, Ramsay recalled.

Gutierrez approached their table and told them both that they were all neighbors, prompting Ramsay’s idea of hosting the dinner party at his home.

Ramsay described being drawn to Adarna as a “chemical reaction.”

He had just come from a breakup with his girlfriend of one year, actress Andrea Torres, in November. Falling in love with Adarna a couple of months later, he said, “super blindsided” him.

March 4 - The couple marked their first monthsary.

March 30 - Just days before reaching the second month of their relationship, Ramsay popped the “Marry me?” question to Adarna which the actress appeared to agree on.

“Game over,” Adarna said on her Instagram post, where she was seen wearing the engagement ring.

