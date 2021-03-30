Star Music releases lyric video of KZ Tandingan's 'Bagong Umaga'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the lyric vide of KZ Tandingan's song "Bagong Umaga," which is the theme song of ABS-CBN's new romance drama with the same title.

The inspirational song about besting trials and looking ahead to better days was written by Jireh Singson and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

The more than four-minute video was uploaded on the YouTube page of Star Music.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Recently, Tandingan made headlines after singing the first Disney Tagalog song “Gabay."

Last week, "Marupok" which was written by Daniella Ann Balagtas and interpreted by Tandingan, was named Best Song at Himig 11th Edition.

The series "Bagong Umaga," which debuted last October, follows the story of six individuals whose lives intersect and become each other’s source of strength as they face challenges in love and in their respective families.

The RG Drama production stars Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Michelle Vito, and Kiko Estrada.

The show is available on A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and TFC (overseas subscription).

Related video: