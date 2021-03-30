Sharon Cuneta teases new film with Marco Gumabao with movie stills

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta shared to her followers a glimpse of her upcoming movie “Revirginized” which she headlines alongside Marco Gumabao.

On her Instagram on Monday, the screen veteran announced that the movie will be streaming on Vivamax in May while also posting teaser photos of the film.

The movie stills she posted seem to be shot in a beach location, which was probably in Subic where she had a story conference early this month.

“Revirginized” is Cuneta’s first project with her former mother studio, Viva Films, after 18 years.

“I cannot feign excitement! I am really excited and happy to do this movie,” she said about the movie during the story conference.

In the film, Cuneta plays a woman who discovers her awakening after many years of solitude. Rosanna Roces plays a pivotal role in the shift of Cuneta’s character.

At that time, Cuneta broke into laughter when she said in jest that she has finally fulfilled her dream to do a sexy movie.

Asked if she will be uneasy about an anticipated sexy scene with Gumabao, she retorted, “Kahit kanino, handa ako! Marami akong hidden talent. Baka si Marco pa ang magulat sa akin kapag ako ang maghubad!"

Cuneta said she is mighty proud of “Revirginized” which opens a new chapter for her as an actress.

The role also fell into her lap at a time she lost considerable weight, a fact reflected in her social media posts.

Aside from Cuneta, Gumabao and Roces, the movie will also feature Albert Martinez and comebacking actress Cristina Gonzales.

