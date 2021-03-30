Online auditions are ongoing for Tawag ng Tanghalan's 5th year

MANILA – The search for the best singers in the country continues as Tawag ng Tanghalan on "It's Showtime" is set to return for its fifth year.

The ongoing online audition is open to all singers nationwide, ages 16 to 35 years.

Auditionees can send their audition video to TNTSeason5@gmail.com with their name, age, address, contact number/s and the story why they want to join the competition.

The audition video must contain two a capella songs (one in English and one in Filipino) at least one minute each. The audition video must be of good quality.

Just last February, JM Yosures was named the latest grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan. He is the fourth Tawag ng Tanghalan champion under the competition’s “It’s Showtime!” era, following Noven Belleza (2017), Janine Berdin (2018), and Elaine Duran (2019).

“Tawag ng Tanghalan,” an iconic talent search that first premiered in 1954 and which produced the likes of superstar Nora Aunor, had its third revival in 2016 as a popular segment on “It’s Showtime!”

