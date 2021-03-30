LOOK: Universal Studios in LA features James Reid’s ‘Backhouse Ballin’

Screenshot from "Backhouse Ballin'" music video featuring James Reid.



Actor-singer James Reid revealed that his collaboration with Manila Grey, “Backhouse Ballin’” was featured in Universal Studios’ LED billboard in Los Angeles, California.

On Instagram, Reid posted a video clip of the music video airing on the screen at City Walk in Universal Studios.

“We Out Heeere! @manilagrey. BHB on billboards at #CityWalkLA,” he said in the caption.

The music collaboration was launched on March 5, which has gained over 600,000 views on YouTube as of writing.

Just a week ago, Reid also released the official music video of his hit "Soda," which was made available on various digital platforms since January.

The music video, which features a space theme, was released on YouTube account of his own record label Careless Music and was directed by Judd Figuerres.

“We are wanderers, lost in the galaxy of thought. Dive in the rivers of life — let its flow bring you to truth and purpose and know that exploration comes from within,” the caption stated.

Reid, Careless Music founder, is also expected to release a couple of new songs in May and June, after his recent single.

