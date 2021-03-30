Liza Soberano calls Enrique Gil ‘the love of my life’ in birthday greeting

MANILA — Liza Soberano called her long-time boyfriend and co-star Enrique Gil “the love of my life” as she greeted him on his birthday on Tuesday.

On Instagram, Soberano shared a photo of Gil at Lake Tahoe in the United States, writing, “Happy birthday to the loml”.

“I can’t wait to make so many more great memories with you. To more adventures and growing old together. I love you so so so much!”

Liza Soberano shares a selfie with Enrique Gil to mark his birthday on March 30. Instagram: @lizasoberano

Soberano, 23, also shared a selfie with Gil through Instagram Stories, telling the actor, “I love you.”

Gil turned 29 on March 30.

“LizQuen,” as their tandem has been dubbed by their fans, have been together for over six years, and have been an active part of each other’s family.

The timeline of their relationship shows they became official in 2014, when their “love team” was launched via the hit primetime drama “Forevermore.”

