‘Kung sila, masaya ako’: Iñigo Pascual reacts to Maris Racal, Rico Blanco dating rumors

MANILA -- Actor and singer Iñigo Pascual has expressed his support to his former onscreen partner Maris Racal and OPM icon Rico Blanco if ever the rumors about their possible romance are proven to be true.

In an interview with host Bianca Gonzales and reporter MJ Felipe, Pascual said he has no ill feelings and has only words of happiness for Racal, who is being linked to the former Rivermaya member.

Pascual also noted that the young actress has idolized Blanco even before.

“Wala pa naman akong masasabi pa, wala pa namang nagco-confirm [sa kanilang dalawa] or anything. For me, kung sila, masaya ako kasi siyempre alam ko kung gaano ka-idolo ni Maris ‘yun,” Pascual said.

Pascual even congratulated Racal for her collaboration with Blanco back in 2019 when they produced the song “Abot Langit.”

“Noong love team kami ni Maris talagang as in pinapakanta sa akin ‘yung mga kanta ni Rico. So, with them being friends, and the fact na nagka-collab sila dati, sobrang supportive ako doon. Kino-congratulate ko siya dahil alam kong sobrang idol niya ‘yun,” Pascual explained.

He also wished the two all the best if the two artists are indeed a couple.

“Kung ano man ‘yung balita, siguro we should all just be happy for them if they are together. Kasi love is love, and it’s a beautiful thing. And there’s so many people na in love na ganun din ‘yung sitwasyon so if ever man, let’s be happy for them. Wishing them all the best,” he added.

Pascual and Racal were one of the most sought love teams of ABS-CBN before they announced their separation on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” in 2019.

Racal and Blanco made headlines two weeks ago after she published a birthday greeting to the OPM icon which sparked dating rumors.

Neither Blanco, 48, nor Racal, 23, has confirmed being an official couple since the post went viral.

