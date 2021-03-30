Kakai Bautista responds to demand letter allegedly from Mario Maurer's camp

Mario Maurer and Kakai Bautista were co-stars in the 2012 Star Cinema film ‘Suddenly It’s Magic.’ FILE/ABS-CBN.com

MANILA – The camp of Kakai Bautista has finally issued a statement after the management of Thai superstar Mario Maurer warned legal action against the Filipino comedienne if she continues to mention him publicly.

In a statement furnished to ABS-CBN News by Bautista's manager Freddie Bautista, the singer-comedienne's legal counsel Jude Marfil pointed out how the March 22 letter supposedly from Maurer’s camp “was just forwarded through email, does not bear any letterhead, mailing address, and contact number.”

Marfil said the letter also “does not show any proof that the letter was authorized and consented to be sent by Mr. Maurer himself and/or any official of Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd.”

Nonetheless, Marfil confirmed that they have already sent a nine-page reply to Koraphot Jirachocksubsin, who identified himself as the legal attorney of Maurer’s management.

Quoting portions of their reply, Marfil wrote: “We firmly and vehemently repudiate and detest in the strongest possible terms the claims of the ‘Authorized Attorney’ of Mr. Maurer’s agency against our Client. They are palpably without any factual and legal bases. Further, his claim that our Client ‘improperly exploited’ and made ‘false statements’ about Mr. Mario Maurer and his team already reek of libel, a crime punishable under Art. 353 of the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines.”

Marfil said their camp is deeply alarmed and appalled as to how a private letter, which made Bautista appear as “deceitful, lying and exploitative woman,” made its way to the Philippine media.

Martfil then emphasized that “any and all factual allegations of our Client as to her experience, connection, and communication with Mr. Maurer and the latter’s team are only based on truthful occurrences.”

He said they are substantiated by evidence and were done without any malice or bad faith on Bautista’s part – “that is, a simple and truthful recollection of her personal experience in working with an international public figure such as Mr. Mario Maurer, whom she has so cherished and has held with high regard and respect.”

Bautista’s camp likewise noted that Maurer is an international public figure, hence, Bautista is free to talk about her experience with him in the absence of a non-disclosure agreement and notwithstanding law to the contrary.

“Accordingly, for as long as the statements of our Client are based on truth and that she has not signed any non-disclosure agreement with Mr. Maurer and/or his agency, Ms. Bautista is very much free under our legal system to publicly talk about her experiences with Mr. Maurer, who is an international public figure,” Marfil said.

“Nonetheless, our Client has decided to totally dissociate herself from Mr. Maurer through all means and channels possible. In this regard, we have demanded from the alleged Attorney of Mr. Maurer’s agency to prove his identity and authority to send the Cease and Demand Letter on behalf of Mr. Maurer and the latter’s agency.”

To end, Bautista’s camp has likewise formally demanded from the other camp’s alleged lawyer or any of their representatives or agents “to cease and desist in making any and all unfounded and malicious claims against our Client before any media or communication channel.”

Otherwise, Bautista’s camp said it will not hesitate to take legal actions against any involved party to protect and enforce the rights and interests of the Filipino comedienne.

Maurer and Bautista worked together in the 2012 Star Cinema film “Suddenly It’s Magic.” Over the years, Bautista has been asked numerous times in media interviews about her friendship with Maurer.

Their close ties at the time was first made public during Maurer’s 2012 guest appearance on “Gandang Gabi Vice,” where the running joke was that the heartthrob actor appeared to have fallen for Bautista, and not his leading lady in the film, Erich Gonzales.

Half a year later in March 2013, Bautista shared in detail her relationship with Maurer in a “Showbiz Inside Report” interview, turning tearful about their unexpected friendship.

At that point, Bautista had already met Maurer’s friends and family in Thailand, when she visited the country in February 2013.

That same year was the last time they spoke, according to Bautista in later interviews.

Bautista, 42, would be asked in the succeeding years to recall her relationship with Maurer. Notably, in December 2019 on “Tonight with Boy Abunda,” Bautista revealed that their communication suddenly stopped.

