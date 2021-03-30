Jenine Desiderio shares birthday wish for daughter Janella Salvador

MANILA -- Stage actress and singer Jenine Desiderio took to social media to greet her eldest daughter Janella Salvador, who turned 23 on Tuesday, March 30.

Salvador is Desiderio's daughter with her former partner, band vocalist Juan Miguel Salvador.

"This was your very 1st house & car. Your house now may be a lot bigger than this & you may have more than just one pink Barbie car, but I pray that you always stay grounded. Continue to inspire many by living God’s word," Desiderio wrote on Instagram.

Desiderio also shared her advice for her daughter,. who is now a first-time mom.

"We’ll always be behind you even when you think you can do it on your own. Now that you’re a parent yourself, strive to be a person Jude will always be proud of. Enjoy your day! We love you through good times & bad!" Desiderio added.

In the comment section of Desiderio's post, Salvador thanked her mother.

Salvador and her boyfriend Markus Paterson introduced their son to the public just last January 5. They revealed becoming first-time parents in a vlog, confirming months-long speculation surrounding their abrupt exit from showbiz.

Baby Jude was born in United Kingdom in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

