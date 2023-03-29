Zaijian Jaranilla takes Lauren Dyogi on a joy ride

MANILA -- Former child star Zaijian Jaranilla has fulfilled his promise to Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi to bring him out on a joy ride.

On Instagram, Dyogi released video of him riding Jaranilla's own car, which he bought over a year ago.

"Isang karangalan makisakay sa pinaghirapang sasakyan ng isang mahusay na batang artista. Last year, I was teasing Zaijian who was back then planning to get his own vehicle he could already drive to work. He promised he will let me ride his new car. This week, promise fulfilled by him and am very honored and proud to share a ride with Zaijian who is destined to be a very important actor of this generation. Congrats Zaijian for all your blessings in life! Cheers to more great roles and projects for you!" Dyogi captioned his post.

In the video, Dyogi shared said he is proud of Jaranilla's achievement as a young actor.



“Ang sarap ng feeling at saka ano 'yon galing sa sakripisyo talaga. Dugo't pawis 'yan. ... Pangako mo ito sa akin at least natupad mo na. ... Nakakataba ng puso na kasama ko ang iasng napakahusay na artista. Thank you 'Nak,” he added.



Jaranilla is known for his role in the series “May Bukas Pa.” He was also a former child star of “Goin’ Bulilit.”

As a teen, he starred in the family drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," followed by the fantasy series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” which ended last February.

