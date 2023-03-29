StarMagicalProm: Who's going with who after 'promposals'

In the weeks leading up to the first-ever Star Magical Prom, where the ABS-CBN talent agency will introduce its new-generation artists, "promposals" of attendees have been making headlines.

Among them are Andrea Brillantes' fangirl moment at the recent Blackpink concert where she asked boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date, as well as Seth Fedelin's grand surprise for his "Dirty Linen" co-star Francine Diaz.

The two pairs are expected to walk the "ivory carpet" of the Star Magical Prom on March 30, alongside dozens of other young Kapamilya talents who have similarly done their "promposals."

Here are some of them, in no particular order:

SEAN TRISTAN AND RAVEN RIGOR

The breakout stars of "Beach Bros" are going as each other's date to the event, after Tristan surprised his onscreen partner with a promposal.

BINI MEMBERS AIAH, MIKHA, COLET, MALOI, JHOANNA, STACEY, SHEENA, AND GWEN

The members of the "Nation's Girl Group" proposed to each other during their series of mall and school shows. Pairing up are Mikha and Aiah, Colet and Maloi, Jhoanna and Stacey, and Sheena and Gwen.

We got a double promposal 😭



From being a PBB housemates to being a BINI members, @bini_sheena asked @bini_gwen to be her prom date even if she had a partner already for #StarMagicalProm 🥹



“walang iwanan hanggang dulo” indeed.#BINI_FeelGoodMallTour #BINI @BINI_ph pic.twitter.com/6QNGHDYuvv — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) March 24, 2023

BGYO MEMBERS GELO, AKIRA, JL, MIKKI, AND NATE

Gelo, the leader of the "Aces of P-pop," surprised his fellow members with a "promposal" during their recent mall show. The five boys are attending the prom as each other's "dates."

JEREMIAH LISBO AND KAORI OINUMA

Lisbo pranked his "He's Into Her" co-star through a "Whisper Challenge," and although Oinuma scored more in the game, the actor won her "yes" to be his prom date.

MARC SANTIAGO AND KRYSTAL MEJES

Three years after their last meeting in "MMK," Santiago mustered his courage to ask then-partner Mejes at the airport with flowers, chocolates, and a sign to be his prom date which she appreciated.

VARIOUS STAR MAGIC ARTISTS

Star Magic artists Emjay Savilla, Paolo Alcantara, Reiven Umali, Lance Lucido, JB Agustin, and Andrez del Rozario showed their efforts in asking Amanda Zamora, Jana Indanan, Sheena Belarmino, Hannah Lopez Vito, Ericka Peralejo, and Krystyl Ball, respectively, to be their dates.

BEAVER MAGTALAS AND MUTYA ORQUIA

The "Genius Teens" actor was successful in asking the "Darna" cast member to be his date after writing poems and serenading her in Tagaytay, where they also enjoyed a theme park.

'IDOL' SINGERS

True to form, "Idol" graduates Misha De Leon, Dre Sugay, and Trisha Gomez opted for music to communicate their promposals.

KAI ESPENIDO

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate treated herself to a beach trip as her way of affirming her plan to go solo to the prom.

GABB SKRIBIKIN AND LUKE ALFORD

The former MNL48 member challenged the norm as she was the one who surprised her fellow "Pinoy Big Brother" graduate as her prom date during a live show.

VIVOREE ESCLITO AND BRENT MANALO

After performing her single "Matapang," the singer-actress got the a promposal from the showbiz newcomer, who also appeared in her music video for the song.

ROB BLACKBURN AND MAXINE TRINIDAD

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates agreed to go to the prom together during an airplane ride where Blackburn surprised Trinidad.

KOBIE BROWN AND ANDI ABAYA

The tandem known as "KoDrea" sealed their prom date during an advance screening of "Teen Clash," their latest project as screen partners.

HARVEY BAUTISTA AND BIANCA DE VERA

The former child actor got the "yes" of de Vera while filming on the set of "Sa Aming Tagpuan" — the result of a prank where the actress was led to believe that her belongings were missing.

ALJON MENDOZA AND JAYDA

The lead stars of "Teen Clash" are attending the prom together after Mendoza successfully pulled off his "promposal" during their "It's Showtime " guesting.

BONUS: CRIZA AND JOSH WORSLEY

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates are going separately, after Criza declined Worsley's promposal, saying she has been planning to go solo to her first prom.

— Hannalyn Tomaquin, ABS-CBN News Intern