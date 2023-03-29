Sean Tristan asks Raven Rigor to Star Magical Prom

Photo from Raven Rigor's Twitter account.

MANILA — Actor Sean Tristan has asked his "Dirty Linen" co-star Raven Rigor to be his date in the upcoming Star Magical Prom this week.

In a video posted Wednesday, Tristan popped the question with some surprise props in a car.

"So, sabi mo kasi na gusto mong maging memorable 'yung first prom mo. Sana 'yung proposal na 'to makes it memorable at saka kung pwede lang sa 'yo pumunta tayo ng Star Magical Prom together. What do you say?" Tristan asked co-star.

Rigor said yes and posed with a painting and a book given by his co-star.

Tristan and Rigor rose to fame in their breakout roles in the iWantTFC series “Beach Bros" starred by Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno.

Last August, they were also unveiled as the cover stars of the “Fresh” issue of the pop culture publication PARCINQ. The two were profiled as among their generation’s most promising actors.

Rigor and Tristan, both 20, became social media darlings in July with their portrayals of friends-turned-sweethearts Pete and Jeremy in “Beach Bros,” a coming-of-age series that follows five teenage boys as they meet newcomers at their remote beach resort.

