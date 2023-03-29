‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ to stream on Disney+ on April 28

Photos from Disney's Facebook page.

A live adaptation of the classic "Peter Pan" is set to stream on Disney+ next month.

Titled "Peter Pan & Wendy," the film will be available to stream on Disney+ on April 28.

The film stars Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson in the title roles along with Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan.

Also known as "The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up," "Peter Pan" is a 1904 play which follows the story of a mischievous little boy who can fly, and has many adventures on the island of Neverland that is inhabited by mermaids, fairies, Indians, and pirates.

It was later on adapted by Disney as an animated film in 1953.

