New 'Up' related short film explores Carl's dating life

'Carl's Date' poster. Photo from Disney's Facebook account.

A new short film related to the hit animated movie "Up" will be exploring the dating life of Carl after the death of her wife, Ellie.

In "Carl's Date," the lead character ventures on a romantic relationship, however, it is yet unclear if it will be happening during, prior or after the events of the original film.

"New adventure. Same wingman," Disney said in the caption.

Released in 2009, "Up" follows the story of Carl in his quest to fulfill the dream of his wife Ellie to go to Paradise Falls in South America.

Carl and Ellie's love story along with how she died in the first part of the film has captured the audience.

The film won two Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score.

