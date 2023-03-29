LOOK: Vanessa Hudgens bonds with students in Lio, El Nido

Vanessa Hudgens continues to explore Palawan as she films a travel documentary, which will delve into her family history and Filipino roots.

For her Wednesday agenda, Hudgens visited the Earth School at Lio, El Nido where she bonded with a number of young students.

It is uncertain what Hudgens and the kids talked about, but based on a contributed photo provided to ABS-CBN News, it appears like they all had an engaging afternoon.

Hudgens, known for her starring roles in "High School Musical" and "The Princess Switch," is visiting the Philippines for the first time for her still untitled documentary.

Hudgens is accompanied by her sister Stella and their Filipino mother Gina, who will join her in shooting the project.

Aside from Palawan, the actress will also shoot some scenes in Manila.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

Back in 2022, Hudgens said she hopes to have the immigrant story of her Filipina mother made into a movie.

"My mom is from the Philippines, and growing up, there weren't really that many women who looked like me and my mom and my family on screen. It’s so important to share all the different stories because America is a massive melting pot, [just like the] world," the actress said in an interview with Glamour UK.

The documentary film will be produced and directed by Paul Soriano.