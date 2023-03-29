LOOK: Julia Barretto sizzles in bikini photos

MANILA – Julia Barretto wowed her social media followers with her swimsuit photos.

Adding sizzle to the summer heat, Barretto can be seen in a two-piece white swimsuit in her latest Instagram update.

Apparently, she is launching the swimwear line of her brand The Juju Club, which will become available to the public beginning March 29.

Her boyfriend, actor Gerald Anderson, commented with several fire emojis in the post.

Barretto launched The Juju Club last November 2021.

"Thank you for your mad support, I sleep with so much gratitude in my heart. I am at a loss for words. I am so overwhelmed, and all in the most positive way. Thank you. This is a dream come true," she said at the time.