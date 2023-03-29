LOOK: Heart, Jericho reunite with Piolo, Maja, Bea

MANILA – Heart Evangelista and Jericho Rosales reunited on Tuesday night along with their showbiz friends.

As seen in Evangelista’s own Instagram updates, she and Rosales seemed like they enjoyed catching up not just with each other but also with their fellow actors such as Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, Diether Ocampo, John Lloyd Cruz and Kyle Echarri.

It was like a Star Magic reunion of its past and present talents since Johnny Manahan, the former head of the ABS-CBN talent management arm, was also in attendance at the mini-gathering.

"Growing up together was fun … seeing where life has taken all of us is pretty cool," wrote Evangelista in the caption of her post.

While this isn’t the first time Rosales and Evangelista crossed paths, their fans have always found it amusing when they see the two in one picture.

Rosales and Evangelista were formerly a couple. They broke up in 2008.

Rosales married Kim Jones in 2014, while Evangelista tied the knot with Senator Francis Escudero a year later.