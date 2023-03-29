'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for 20th season

The long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has been renewed for its milestone 20th season, a report confirmed.

According to an article by Variety, the renewal extends the show's run as the "longest running primetime medical drama in TV history."

It added that series executive producer Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner on Season 20 and will take over from Krista Vernoff.

The finale episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” season 19 will air on May 18.

"The show has seen a number of exits this season, most notably Vernoff and Kelly McCreary (who’s played Dr. Maggie Pierce for nine seasons) — and series lead Ellen Pompeo, kind of. Pompeo has been with the show since it debuted, but in the Feb. 23 episode, her character Meredith Grey moved from Seattle to Boston," Variety said in the report.

"She will continue to provide the voiceover at the beginning and end of each episodes, and she’ll also appear on the finale. Pompeo’s status for Season 20 is still up in the air," it added.

