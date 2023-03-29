Gerald Anderson bares greatest motivation as an actor

MANILA -- Actor Gerald Anderson has been working in showbiz for 16 years but he is already thinking of what legacy he wants to leave in the entertainment industry.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Whatever I do in life I want to be the best at. Gusto ko ibigay yung100% ko. At sa industriya na ito 10 years, 15 years, 20 years later from now 'yung legacy na gusto kong maiwan is 'yung mga proyektong nagawa ko," Anderson said in Star Magic's "Celebrity Conversations."

"I've been very blessed na maganda 'yung mga projects na ipinagkatiwala sa akin. Gusto ko 10 years from now kapag pinanood 'yung mga proyekto ay relevant at quality pa rin," he added.

As an artist, Anderson also stressed the importance of being professional.

"Just always be professional, always prepared. Kasi katulad nito ang daming tao, ang daming umaasa sa iyo, lalo na kapag gagawa ka ng isang teleserye o isang movie... Maraming nangyayari, magulo ang set, mayroong time restrictions, lalo na ngayon may mga protocols. So always just come prepared and be professional," he said.

In the program, the actor also shared the greatest blessing he received as an actor.

"Just 'yung tiwala na ibinibigay sa akin ng ABS-CBN, just always being there for me. From productions like 'yung teleserye, Star Cinema... Sa showbiz kasi ay maraming ups and downs and through ups and downs they've always been there for me so 'yun ang true blessings. And building relationships na with people that I get to work with," Anderson added.

Anderson started his showbiz career as part of ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" and has become one of the most sought after leading men in showbiz.

He recently starred in the Kapamilya series "A Family Affair."

Related video: