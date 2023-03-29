EXO-SC in PH: Seat plan, ticketing details released

K-pop duo EXO-SC. Photo from EXO's official Facebook page

Heads up, EXO-Ls!

Concert producer PULP Live World dropped Wednesday the seat plan and ticketing details for the upcoming Philippine "fan concert" of K-pop duo EXO-SC.

The EXO sub-unit of Sehun and Chanyeol is set to play at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on May 20.

On its social media pages, PULP bared the following ticket prices for the event:

VIP - P11,500

Patron - P9,500

Lower Box A - P8,500

Lower Box B - P7,500

Upper Box A - P5,500

Upper Box B - P4,500

Gen Ad - P3,000

Life is good when Sehun and Chanyeol are on their way to you again! Here's the seat plan and the perks guide for all EXO-L planning to catch #EXOSCinMNL this May 20, 2023 at @TheBigDome.



Tickets go on sale on Apr 23, 12NN via @TicketNetPH outlets and https://t.co/BhniORLngl. pic.twitter.com/oy3gINDTUL — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) March 29, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting April 23 through TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.

EXO-SC debuted in 2019 with the extended play "What A Life," which includes the lead single of the same title. In 2020, the duo made a comeback with its first full album "1 Billion Views."

