EXO-SC in PH: Seat plan, ticketing details released

Heads up, EXO-Ls!
Concert producer PULP Live World dropped Wednesday the seat plan and ticketing details for the upcoming Philippine "fan concert" of K-pop duo EXO-SC.
The EXO sub-unit of Sehun and Chanyeol is set to play at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on May 20.
On its social media pages, PULP bared the following ticket prices for the event:
- VIP - P11,500
- Patron - P9,500
- Lower Box A - P8,500
- Lower Box B - P7,500
- Upper Box A - P5,500
- Upper Box B - P4,500
- Gen Ad - P3,000
Tickets will go on sale starting April 23 through TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.
EXO-SC debuted in 2019 with the extended play "What A Life," which includes the lead single of the same title. In 2020, the duo made a comeback with its first full album "1 Billion Views."
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
RELATED VIDEO