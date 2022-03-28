‘Thank you, Lord!’ Willie Revillame cleared of cancer

Willie Revillame announces he has been cleared of cancer during the Monday episode of ‘Wowowin.’ Screenshot

MANILA — TV host Willie Revillame has been cleared of cancer, he happily announced Monday, three days after he publicly asked for prayers for his health.

Revillame, 61, shared the good news during the live episode of his variety show “Wowowin.” He narrated a phone conversation he had with his doctor hours earlier on Monday morning.

“Sabi niya, ‘O, Willie, kumusta ka? Sobra kang magdasal. Good news, negative ka sa cancer!’” he recalled.

“Thank you Lord! Thank you! Maraming-maraming salamat ho sa lahat ng mga nagdasal [para] sa akin,” he added.

Revillame acknowledged he had been apprehensive about the test results, saying he had lost sleep the night prior.

“Sabi ko nga, I’m ready. If worse comes to worst, o-operahan ako, puputulin ‘yung bituka ko, ready naman ako,” he said.

Revillame first revealed the cancer scare on March 24, Thursday, also during a live episode of “Wowowin.”

At the time, he said had just come from an executive checkup — his first in two years — and was asked by his staff whether he still wanted to push through with going live, in light of the findings.

His colonoscopy test showed he has polyps in his stomach and colon, feared to be cancerous by his doctors.

Explaining why he was unable to dance and sing as he usually does on the show, Revillame said: “Meron akong stapler… Nagkaroon ako ng colonoscopy, endoscopy, sa heart, lahat.

“Merong nakita polyps sa ‘kin, isa sa colon at isa sa stomach. Medyo malaki po, one centimeter ‘yung sa stomach at ito po ay — sana ‘wag naman — pero prone ata po ito sa cancer.”

After five days of waiting, Revillame finally received the confirmation that his polyps are benign.

If they were found to be cancerous, Revillame said last Thursday he would have to undergo an operation that would render him absent from “Wowowin” for at least two weeks.

On Monday, Revillame once again urged his viewers to undergo regular check-ups to prevent any serious illness, and also expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him and prayed for him amid the cancer scare.

“Masarap pong mabuhay na ikaw ay healthy. Health is wealth. Aanhin mo ang materyal na bagay kung ikaw ay may dinadalang sakit?” he said.