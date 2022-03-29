Kim Chiu hands a sorbetes vendor P20,000, as seen in the Monday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” host Kim Chiu turned emotional Monday as she shared her heartwarming encounters with street vendors.

Chiu was the assigned giver of a random act of kindness, using the preceding week’s pot money earned for “Palarong Pang-Madla.”

In the segment, the hosts play parlor games with cash winnings across an entire week to be donated to random people.

Chiu’s choice of beneficiaries were vendors inside the Diliman campus of University of the Philippines, where she regularly jogs.

In a video shown in the opening minutes of “It’s Showtime,” Chiu was shown approaching three sidewalk vendors whom she gave a total of P34,300.

A man selling sorbetes was in disbelief as Chiu handed him P20,000. “Seryoso, ma’am?” he asked the actress twice.

“Malaking tulong ‘to sa pamilya ko, sa araw-araw naming gastusin,” said the man, whose daily income is usually around P300.

Sharing her experience with her co-hosts, Chiu became tearful as she recalled her conversations with the vendors.

“Madalang na ang benta dito. Dati, dito kami kumukuha ng pang-aral, pang-tustusin,” she quoted one of them as saying.

“Kaya napili ko doon, kasi ang daming nagbebenta na walang benta sa isang araw,” Chiu added.

Referring to the charitable efforts of “It’s Showtime,” she said, “It’s blessed by God’s grace, na makapagbigay tayo ng tulong.”