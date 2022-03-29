Photo from Taylor Swift's Instagram account.

Grammy-award-winning artist Taylor Swift is set to receive an honorary doctorate degree from New York University, (NYU) the school announced Monday.

Swift will get her Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, and address the 2022 graduates of the university.

NYU noted that Swift, an 11-time Grammy winner, is "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation."

"She is the only female artist in history to win the music industry’s highest honor, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, three times," NYU said.

"Her many awards and distinctions include being the most awarded artist ever in American Music Awards’ history along with being named Artist of the Decade; winner of the BRIT Awards International Female Solo Artist of the Year in 2015 and the Global Icon Award in 2021; and Billboard’s first-ever and only two-time winner of the Woman of the Decade Award," it added.

"She is the only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year."

Swift will be joined by lifelong disability rights advocate Judith Heumann, who will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, and address the NYU graduates of 2020 and 2021.

