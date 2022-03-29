Stars react to Oscar's successful return from pandemic

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Brian Snyder, Reuters

An emotional Will Smith received his first Oscar best actor award for his brilliant portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

The award happened in the same ceremony where he cursed and slapped Chris Rock onstage. That's after the latter made a bald joke at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a medical condition called alopecia which causes hair loss.

Smith issued an apology during his acceptance speech. "I want to apologize to the Academy; I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people... and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family," the actor said.

Other top winners of the 2022 Academy Awards were CODA for Best Picture and Jessica Chastain who took home the Best Actress award for her role in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye.'

Wearing Oliver Tolentino's gown, Fil-Am Hollywood actress Tia Carrere reacted to Oscar night's big moments.

"It was beautiful. [Best Supporting Actor] Troy [Kotsur] winning for CODA, the film winning, but Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was very unfortunate," Carrere noted.

Apart from the main celebration, stars also came back to the big Hollywood parties including the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party. Sisters Rosanna and Patricia Arquette joined Lady Gaga and dozens of Hollywood royalties in returning to one of the most well-attended Oscar events.

"I think we've seen through COVID how important our industry is. People were able to distract themselves in times where they were really having a lot of anxiety and watching shows and movies and being entertained and forgetting for a moment. Are we ever getting back to normal? Will I ever go back to work? Am I going to lose my apartment? All the things people were struggling with. So an artist's one of our languages of humanity or industry, so I'm very grateful to be a part of it," Arquette said.

This year's Oscar winners include 'Encanto' for Best Animated Film. One of its animators is Filipino American Mikee Sevilla. In a previous interview with ABS-CBN, the animator shared that the drawing of one of the film’s main characters was based on his mother.

After the successful return of the Oscar Awards, those who work in Hollywood say they hope that this will signal the full recovery of their industry that was severely affected by the pandemic.