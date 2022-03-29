Paula Cole notices Gigi de Lana's 'I Don't Want to Wait' cover

MANILA – Gigi de Lana gave some major nostalgic feels when she did a cover of the song “I Don’t Want to Wait” in one of her jamming sessions with her The Gigi Vibes bandmates.

The song, originally recorded by Grammy winner Paula Cole, was used as the theme song of the '90s hit series “Dawson’s Creek.”

Impressed by de Lana’s rendition, her social media followers kept reposting on Twitter a portion of her cover while also tagging Cole.

Their efforts actually paid off when Cole herself retweeted the clip of de Lana.

“I love hearing new interpretations of my songs,” she said.

I love hearing new interpretations of my songs 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/EaNPAEsKgA — Paula Cole (@paulacolemusic) March 15, 2022

De Lana rose to fame after competing in the noontime singing competition "Tawag Ng Tanghalan" as well as her viral covers on YouTube.

Just recently, the breakout singer-actress completed her “Domination” tour which had three stops in the Middle East: in Dubai last March 12, in Abu Dhabi last March 18, and in Bahrain last March 25.