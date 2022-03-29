LOOK: 'Reply 1988' actor Lee Dong-hwi visits PH

MANILA — Korean actor Lee Dong-hwi is currently in the Philippines, his posts confirmed Monday.

In an Instagram post, the "Reply 1988" actor posted photos of him at Rockwell, Makati with a caption saying "Love" and a Philippine flag.

Fans first speculated that the actor is in the Philippines when he posted snaps at Greenbelt, Makati, and at Il Corso Lifemall in Cebu.

Interest for "Reply 1988," a drama series about five families living on the same street, grew by 456 percent, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many industries collapsed under the weight of the lockdown governments around the world imposed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak, streaming services thrived on the stay-at-home order.

Streaming giant Netflix, for example, announced that over 15 million people signed up for the paid subscription during the quarantine period.

RELATED VIDEO: