LOOK: Angelica Panganiban flaunts baby bump

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2022 12:16 PM

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban took to social media to show off her baby bump a little over a week since she first announced that she is pregnant.

Through her Instagram Stories, Panganiban shared a photo of her and her boyfriend, businessman Gregg Homan, as they were taking a selfie by the mirror.

In the picture, Panganiban is posing sideways with Homan standing behind her holding up the phone and taking their shot.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again. 

On New Year’s Day in 2021, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz and Carlo Aquino.

