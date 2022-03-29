Kakai Bautista advocates for self-love in new Instagram Reel

MANILA – Kakai Bautista turned to social media to advocate for self-love no matter what situation a person is currently in.

Showing off her figure through an Instagram Reel on Sunday, Bautista said she is proud of her “gains” which she got from weeks of lock-in taping.

“PROUD GAINS. For the past weeks sa lock-in I’ve been really lazy and crazy. Coping mechanism. But HAPPY. Not far from today, I HAVE LEARNED TO LOVE THY SELF in every circumstances,” she said.

For Bautista, the important thing is for every person to do whatever that makes them happy.

“Kung gusto mong payat ka, GO. Kung gusto mong jubis at bulky ka, GO! Basta ang importante you know how to take care of yourself. Your physical, emotional and mental health – ang pinakamahalaga to keep going and fighting,” she added.

Bautista also has an encouraging message to people who are receiving negative comments.

“Sa lahat ng magsasabi sa 'yo ng hindi maganda about your fez, your body and pagkatao! PAKDEMALL. Ikaw ang mahalaga. Para mapahalagahan at mahalin ang mga taong nakapaligid sa 'yo,” she said.