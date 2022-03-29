'Is that Janine?': Netizens gush over Paulo Avelino's new post

MANILA – Paulo Avelino sent his followers abuzz after he posted on social media two new pictures of a woman by the shore of a beach whose face was not shown.

While Avelino did not write anything in the caption nor identify who his subject is, his Instagram followers believe the woman in the photo is Janine Gutierrez since the two of them are in the United States as part of Ogie Alcasid’s concert tour this month.

They also noted that Gutierrez has the same shoes as the woman in Avelino's photos after doing a crosscheck with the actress' recent Instagram posts.

Following his post, Avelino got a flood of comments, with many of them saying they are elated to see Avelino and Gutierrez enjoying each other’s company.

Avelino and Gutierrez recently worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Following the conclusion of their series, the two were spotted in Palawan together fueling speculations that something is brewing between them.

In a recent interview with Pep, Gutierrez said she is happy with her growing closeness with Avelino.

"We have always been close naman. Mas naging close lang kami after ng teleserye and after working together sa ABS," she said.

Gutierrez also said she really enjoys “spending time with him and talking to him.”