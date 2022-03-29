'He's Into Her' season 2 to feature 'more mature' characters

Watch more on iWantTFC

After a successful run, the Benison Bears are back for season two of the award-winning series He's Into Her.

To mark the excitement, the cast and crew including the love team of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan held an international media conference where they finally released the trailer.

"Ibang side ni Deib ang makikita natin, mas mature side. And taken na siya ngayon so paano siya in a relationship, and just the stuff people go through during a relationship, with family, friends, and of course, that person that he loves," Pangilinan said of what can be expected of his character for the second season.

(We'll see a new side of Deib, a more mature side. He's also taken now, so we'll see how he's in a relationship, and just the stuff people go through during a relationship, with family, friends, and of course, that person that he loves.)

Mariano also noted that their characters will be 'more mature' but the new season will carry 'the same values and beliefs.'

The coming-of-age romantic comedy tells the story of provincial girl Maxie, played by Mariano, who makes her way into a wealthy high school where she is bullied by Deib. While they started out as enemies, they eventually fall in love. Director Chad Vidanes and head writer Vanessa Valdez admitted that they were surprised at the success of the first season, but they are looking forward to evolving the story.

"Until now to be honest, sobrang surreal pa rin yung success of season one. We did that just to tell the story of Miss Maxine, to showcase the talents of our cast, and to make all you guys happy and here in season two, that's the same thing we did. We didn't focus on exceeding season one but we focus on the story and how we want to teach you the values of life as you grow up," Vidanes said.

(Until now to be honest, the success of season one is still very surreal.)

Valdez meanwhile shared that they worked to tell a story 'that was going to be true to our characters.' "Max and Deib fell in love. So what happens to two people who fall in love and decide to be in a relationship? Because as the trailer said, falling in love is easy; staying in love is hard," Valdez said.

The second season will also bring a batch of new faces including Mikha Lim of the P-Pop girl group BINI. Kapamilya outside of the Philippines will be the first to catch the new series when it premieres on iWant on April 20th, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday. Class will be back in session for Philippine fans beginning on April 24th, with new episodes airing on Sundays.