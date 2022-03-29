Watch more on iWantTFC

Trending love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano took a trip down memory lane as they rewatched some of the scenes of hit series “He’s Into Her” Season 1.

Pangilinan and Mariano, collectively known as “DonBelle,” reacted to "kilig" parts of the first installment of the show including the locker confrontation between their characters, Max and Deib.

The two actors recalled that the specific scene was shot in two separate occasions, two years apart.

“Grabe, ibang-iba itsura natin diyan,” Pangilinan said.

The second clip they watched was when Max visited Deib’s house where they played billiards. Pangilinan and Mariano even remembered some of the lines they delivered.

The actress also recalled doing a lot of takes in a scene where she tripped while walking down the stairs while carrying two boxes.

Pangilinan, on the other hand, appeared to still familiar with many of his dialogues as he tried to copied them anew.

“It's nice to reminisce those times,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan felt that the championship game was a dream come true for him, noting that it was his first time to play basketball with only a spotlight illuminating in a gym.

The tandem assured that the upcoming second season will have resemblance to the first series.

“Just watching it now, mas maappreciate mo yung season 2. Grabe yung resemblance, kung paano natawid,” Mariano teased.

Based on the novel by Maxine Lat, “He’s Into Her” originally premiered in May 2021 and spanned 10 episodes. The massive popularity of its debut season spurred the second, which was announced at a post-finale thanksgiving concert.

“He’s Into Her” also reaped numerous recognitions, notably from the Asian Academy Creative Awards and the Venice TV Awards.

The more than 2-minute clip of the new season has revealed what appears to be a struggle for Deib ( Pangilinan) to get the approval of Max’s (Mariano) father.

Deib also faced a bullying complaint, which could lead to his expulsion from school.

Aside from the struggles of Pangilinan’s character, the trailer also teased the new faces joining the “Bearkadas” in the second season.

Last month, JC Alcantara, Shanaia Gomez, Reich Alim, Rajo Serrano, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Zach Castañeda, and Mikha Lim were announced to join the cast of “He’s Into Her.”

The series propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

