BTS member Jeon Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Instagram/@jungkook.97

(UPDATE) Jeon Jungkook of the South Korean boy band BTS has tested positive for COVID-19, his agency announced Tuesday.

In a statement posted on the WeVerse app, BigHit Music said the 24-year-old artist, who is in Las Vegas, tested positive through rapid and standard PCR tests.

Jungkook took the tests after experiencing "a slight discomfort in his throat" upon arriving in the United States.

"Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States," BigHit said.

"He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat," it said.

Jungkook is in the US to prepare for BTS' appearance at the Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in early April. The band is also set to hold a series of concerts in Las Vegas in the same month.

"Jungkook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on COVID-19 while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer," BigHit said.

Just last week, fellow BTS member J-Hope tested positive for the respiratory illness.

This means all members of the phenomenal K-pop act have gotten COVID-19, starting with Suga in December, followed shortly by RM and Jin. Jimin and V were diagnosed with the disease earlier this year.