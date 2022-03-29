Billy Crawford endorses Isko Moreno’s presidential bid

Isko Moreno and Billy Crawford, both former cast members of ‘That’s Entertainment,’ pose for a photo together in 2016. Instagram: @isko_moreno

MANILA — TV host Billy Crawford has endorsed the presidential bid of his fellow “That’s Entertainment” alumnus, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

Crawford declared his support for Moreno through an Instagram video released on Tuesday.

The former “It’s Showtime” mainstay brought up the pandemic as a factor in choosing a leader who will continue the country’s recovery from its lasting impacts.

“Alam niyo po, ilang buwan na lang eleksyon na. And I realized how crucial this election is because unti-unti na tayong bumabangon sa pandemic. At hindi magiging madali ang trabaho ng susunod na mga officials na iboboto natin. They’ll decide how we will rise above this challenge,” he said.

Crawford then described the ideal qualities of a chief executive, saying Domagoso fits those criteria.

“Marami ang nangangarap, marami ang nangangako. Kaya I wanted to make my own stand on this coming election. Gusto ko ng pagbabago hindi lang sa salita, pati na rin sa gawa.

“Kailangan natin ng simpleng gobyerno para sa ikauunlad ng bawat Pilipino. Kailangan natin ay lider na kayang humarap sa anumang pagsubok; lider na kayang punan ang pangangailangan ng mga mahihirap; lider na sa tingin ko nagpapahalaga sa edukasyon; at lider na kayang ipaglaban ang ating bayan.

“Kaya ako, sa darating na Mayo masasabi ko, Isko ako,” he said.

Crawford and Domagoso have long considered each other “brothers,” in light of their shared history of being “That’s Entertainment” talents, with a common mentor in the late showbiz icon German Moreno.

Other celebrities who have directly expressed support for Domagoso’s bid include former sexy performer Mocha Uson, who is running as Mocha (Mothers for Change) Party-list nominee; and singer-songwriter Quest, who composed one of his campaign jingles.

