Angel Locsin now has 25 million Facebook followers

MANILA -- Actress Angel Locsin now has 25 million followers on social media site Facebook.

Locsin, 36, shared the news to her followers on her social media accounts on Monday night.

"25 million followers on Facebook. Baka makahanap ka ng jowa mo dyan. Thank you for the love,," Locsin wrote.

Locsin is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She has over 9.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and 12.7 million followers on microblogging site Twitter.

The screen superstar has been dubbed a real-life Darna, the popular Pinoy superheroine she portrayed on television in 2005.

Aside from being a screen superstar, she is also known for her philanthropic work. Locsin has been a visible figure over the years, having personally brought aid to communities affected by calamities or strife. She was named by Forbes Asia as one of the region’s Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.