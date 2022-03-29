Watch more on iWantTFC

Stars once again flocked to the red carpet at various Oscar parties, celebrating the return of Hollywood's biggest night.

At the Elton John AIDS Foundation event, David Furnish, Elton John's husband and chairman of the foundation, led the festivities with Lady Gaga at his side. Elton John joined via satellite from his rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Lincoln, Nebraska. He treated the crowd to a special performance of 'Your Song' and 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.'

Guests raised $8.6 million for the foundation's continuing work to end suffering caused by AIDS. Like many charitable organizations, their fundraising efforts, now on their 30th year, were affected by the pandemic.

'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel had mixed feelings about going out after being mostly inside during the health crisis.

"It's exciting more than anything but it's quite overwhelming, you know. We've spent a couple of years just very separate. It's kind of like taking everyone in, and everyone looks so beautiful. I'm just walking around, just like, ‘Wow.’ Everyone's so stunning," Emmanuel said.

Guests in attendance celebrated the top winners of the 2022 Academy Awards, especially CODA which won Best Picture. Actresses Rosanna and Patricia Arquette also honored the LGBTQIA community as a tribute to their late sister Alexis.

"Alexis to me is like the truest artist I've ever met. Every bone, every cell of Alexis' body was an artist," Patricia Arquette shared.

Also among the attendees are Demi Lovato, Kevin Costner, Zooey Deschanel, Donatella Versace, Chris Pine, Lucy Hale, Heidi Klum, and Emily Hampshire. Brandi Carlile performed a duet with surprise guest artist, Jake Wesley Rogers, who covered the Elton John classic, 'Rocket Man.'