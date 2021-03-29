WATCH: Vice Ganda pranks Ryan Bang in latest vlog

MANILA – The return to stricter lockdown measures within Metro Manila did not stop Vice Ganda from coming up with a new vlog for his YouTube channel.

But to comply with the government directives, the “It’s Showtime” host opted to just do a prank call for his latest vlog instead of leaving his house.

As seen in his March 27 vlog, Vice Ganda did a prank call on one of his noontime show co-hosts and close friend, Ryan Bang.

Titled “Choppy Choppihan,” Vice Ganda called Bang and pretended he could not hear him for almost the entire duration of their conversation because of connectivity issues.

What’s funny was how Bang also pretended to understand everything Vice Ganda was saying even if the comedian was only making up garbled sentences.

In the video, Vice Ganda kept telling Bang about a fake message from ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes involving his swab test results. Bang said he does not know what the concern is since he’s never gotten a positive result.

Towards the latter part of the call, Bang finally realized that Vice Ganda was only making fun of him.

“Ang bobo ko naman. Ngayon ko lang na-gets. Natakot ako sa Tita Cory,” he said.

The two then erupted into laughter as Vice Ganda revealed that it was merely a prank call.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Currently, the live staging of “It’s Showtime” has been put on hold to ensure the safety of our hosts and production team because of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country.

March's latest outbreak, which includes the more transmissible variants, is still concentrated in congested Metro Manila, home to 12 million people.

Related video: