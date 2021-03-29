'Walang Hanggang Paalam' down to last 3 weeks

MANILA --- ABS-CBN's primetime drama "Walang Hanggang Paalam" is now down to its last three weeks.

The series, which debuted in September last year, stars Angelica Panganiban, Paulo Avelino, Zanjoe Marudo and Arci Muñoz. It follows the story of Celine (Panganiban) and Emman (Avelino), exes brought back together by a crisis that complicates their present relationship.

Directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” also stars JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy de Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache.

“Walang Hanggang Paalam” was produced and made its debut during the coronavirus pandemic. It premiered on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live, after ABS-CBN was denied by the Duterte administration a fresh broadcast franchise mid last year.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Walang Hanggang Paalam” will air its last three weeks via free TV (A2Z Channel 11) and (TV5), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

