Peryodiko for the times: An old indie rock hit is re-released for a new generation

MANILA -- You can’t keep a good band or good music down.

Peryodiko’s self-titled independently-released album from 2009 (via Thirdline) has received the vinyl treatment and will be available to the public once more in mid-April 2021.

When the band came out in 2008-09, they were a super group of sorts -- vocalist and guitarist Vin Dancel from Twisted Halo, guitarist Kakoy Legaspi from Rivermaya and Barbie’s Cradle, bassist Simon Tan who played with Lampano Alley and Wdouji, and drummer Abe Billano who performed with Dong Abay and NuncySpungen.

Their self-titled debut featured 11 solid tracks of heartfelt songs.

And that album resonated deep within Robert Tuazon’s soul.

Tuazon is a music aficionado and the man behind Backspacer Records, one of the top independent record sellers in Manila.

“I played the compact disc of that album endlessly,” recalled Tuazon. “In the car, at home. One time when we, me and Tasha (his wife) caught them at Saguijo, I was able to get the set list and have it signed.”

As Backspacer grew, Tuazon wondered, “Anong OPM album ang dapat bigyan ng vinyl release?”

“The answer was quite obvious,” threw in Tasha. “Sometimes, I think he wanted to produce his own vinyl so he can play Peryodiko even more.”

“It’s just good music,” thought Legaspi when looking back at his one and only album with Peryodiko. “Vin’s Peryodiko songs had a few more years to mature after Twisted Halo was no more. By the time, he presented them to us, I am sure it was much refined already. And when we performed them, we sort of perfected them and worked out the kinks. So once we got to the studio, we were firing on all cylinders. It features four musicians having a good time in the studio. Ginawa namin ito as a group.”

Added Tan: “This is a personal sound na gusto namin ilabas nung time na 'yun. We did the songs in two or three takes although Kakoy and Vin stayed behind to do some overdubs. But Abe and me were usually done.”

Songs such as “Agawan Base,” “Tayo,” “Milenyo,” “Pikit,” and “Kumapit Ka Tuwing Lunes” became favorites.

Peryodiko went on to record another album, "Cara Y Cruz," in 2016, albeit with Dancel as the sole member of the band that recorded their debut.

While their songs from their second album are also just as popular if not more, the first album remains a favorite. Copies of the album are a little difficult to come by, hence, the vinyl release.

As such, it is the perfect time to re-release Peryodiko to a new generation of fans as well as those who grew up listening to it and record enthusiasts. The cool album packaging that resembled a newspaper has been faithfully restored and re-imagined.

Noted Legaspi, “I like that there is an element of preservation with this vinyl treatment. After all, it is a good album.”

“Karamihan ng nag-pre-order hindi nila kilala 'yung band,” added Tuazon. “But nung pinakinggan nila sa YouTube, nagustuhan nila.”

Good music is good music and if you’re a fan of Peryodiko, then the record release of their self-titled debut belongs in one’s collection as well as turntable.

