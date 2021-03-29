K-pop: WINNER's Yoon, Kim Sejeong release fresh tracks

Composite photo of WINNER's Kang Seungyoon and Kim Sejeong. Photos from Kang and Kim's Instagram pages

Kang Seungyoon of Korean boy group WINNER and Kim Sejeong dropped their new singles on Monday.

Kang, the leader and main vocalist of Korean boy group WINNER, released the music video for the title track "아이야 (Iyah)" from his first full-length album "Page."

Watch more in iWantTFC

The track gives fans a glimpse of Kang's career so far, which started when he won fourth place in "Superstar K2" in 2010.

Although he had a solo debut in 2013, before becoming part of the group WINNER in 2014, "Page" is Kang's first full-length album in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Sejeong, formerly of the girl groups IOI and Gugudan, released the single "Warning" featuring rapper lIlBOI.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Sejeong rose to fame as a runner-up in the popular K-pop competition "Produce 101."

Aside from being a singer, Sejeong is also an actress, taking on lead roles in dramas such as "School 2017" and "The Uncanny Counter."